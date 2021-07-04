Truck carrying fireworks explodes in Genesee County

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A box truck carrying fireworks following a show in Akron, exploded while driving along South Lake Road in Pembroke.

According to Pembroke fire officials, crews received reports of fireworks exploding in a vehicle late Saturday night.

Edwin Mileham, Assistant Fire Chief for the Pembroke Fire District says particles stemming from the fireworks launched all over the road and into nearby yards.

Crews were able to stand on a deck gun from a fire engine to put out the flames coming from the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.