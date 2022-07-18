Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Troopers seek missing man, last seen on Boston State Road

MISSING MAN JOSEPH D. CIONE.jpg
NYSP
Joseph D. Cione went missing Sunday, July 17 around 9 a.m.
MISSING MAN JOSEPH D. CIONE.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 08:47:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Troopers are seeking assistance to find a missing 20-year-old.

Joseph D. Cione was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police reported the Boston, N.Y. native went for a run on Boston State Road and has not returned home.

Cione is described as 5’8” and 150 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a goatee and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a cream color hooded sweatshirt, orange knit hat, grey sweat pants and white Under Armor sneakers.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United