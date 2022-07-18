Troopers seek missing man, last seen on Boston State Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State Troopers are seeking assistance to find a missing 20-year-old.

Joseph D. Cione was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police reported the Boston, N.Y. native went for a run on Boston State Road and has not returned home.

Cione is described as 5’8” and 150 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a goatee and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a cream color hooded sweatshirt, orange knit hat, grey sweat pants and white Under Armor sneakers.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.