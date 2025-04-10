Troopers of Tomorrow gives Buffalo students hands-on experience with New York State Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, over 200 students participated in "Troopers of Tomorrow," giving them a unique, hands-on experience with different specialty units of the New York State Police.

Kyree Elliott was one of the students who participated in the event. Despite still being in high school, Elliott is determined to become a State Trooper.

wkbw

"I've always wanted to be a cop ever since I was a little kid," he said.

Elliott said that although he knows the potential dangers, he is confident about his future career.

"Yes, not being able to go home and see my family anymore," Elliott said. "But the passion I have for this job outweighs any fears I have or will have."

WKBW

Matthew Sehwandt, a recruiter with the New York State Police, explained that this event is the first of its kind in Buffalo.

"It's kind of intimidating when you walk up to a trooper with a giant hat on the side of the road," Sehwandt said. "We want to humanize that and show students what we do differently. Ultimately, they may not know exactly what we do, so that's why today is important."

Sehwandt said the focus is on recruiting qualified candidates, without a set quota.

"It's not only recruitment; it's retention," Sehwandt said. "We have over 30 troopers here today, and they're not here because they're forced to be, they're here because they want to be."

WKBW

Mohamed Mohamed, a high school junior, is already preparing himself to work in law enforcement one day.

"I wanted to become a cop for as long as I can remember, and being here helps me see what they do in their day-to-day life," Mohamed said. "I work hard every day to prepare myself to become a police officer one day.

You can find more information and sign up for recruitment online here.

