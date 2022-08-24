Trocaire College announces Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trocaire College has announced a Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program.

In partnership with Foundation 214, Inc. the college says the program will prepare veterans for career opportunities in information technology.

“The demand for a well-trained IT workforce in Western New York shows no signs of slowing down as both corporations and small businesses need qualified candidates with this particular skillset. Having successfully helped dozens of students recently jump start their IT career throughout our traditional program, thanks to the support from Foundation 214, Inc. we are able to assist veterans with a pathway to this growing industry.” - Dr. Gary Smith, vice president, innovation and advancement, Trocaire College

The 12-week program begins September 19 and runs on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tech Academy.

The program covers three areas:

Basic internet security Foundational IT concepts and terminology In-depth training in the skills necessary for a help desk or tech support position

Those who earn certifications can apply to convert them for up to 11 credits in Trocaire’s Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity program.

Only veterans can apply for the program and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find more information here.