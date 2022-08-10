Trocaire College announces health career program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trocaire College announced today its new Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program.

Eligible applicants will learn more about the healthcare system and various career opportunities in nursing, radiologic technology, healthcare management, surgical technology, massage therapy, and more.

The Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program is open to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes. Current Trocaire students are not eligible to enroll.

The program is being funded through a $50,000 grant from Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon.

“Trocaire College has a long history in my district of being a pipeline to the health care sector across the City of Buffalo and Western New York. I am pleased to lend my support to Trocaire’s effort to provide high school graduates in the city the opportunity to learn about careers in health care and potentially move on to earn a degree in the field in which there is an extremely strong demand.” Council Member Scanlon

The Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program runs virtually for 10 weeks starting September 26. Sessions are not mandatory but weekly check-ins are required with a healthcare advisor.

Benefits for completing the program include a $500 bonus and a Trocaire Certificate of Completion. A certificate can be converted into three college credits towards a future degree from Trocaire.

Additionally, students who continue their healthcare careers at Trocaire in 2023 will be awarded a $500 scholarship.

Interested applicants can learn more here.