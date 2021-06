BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a special concert that benefits not just one, but three different charities here in Western New York.

The 3 for a Cause Concert was held Sunday at The Cove on Transit Road in Depew.

The event featured four different bands.

There was a $15 donation at the door, with the proceeds split between Western New York Drummers for Homeless People, Music to Remember Western New York and Bridget's Battle.

The concert also featured door prizes, and a 50-50 raffle.