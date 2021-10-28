Trick-or-treating safety, Town of Evans and Village of Angola move Halloween to Oct. 30

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming a day early in the Town of Evans and Village of Angola.

Town of Evans

“It made sense with the Bills' game being on Sunday, more of a public safety issue,” Mayor of Angola Thomas Whelan said.

They decided to move trick-or-treating to Saturday. Mayor Whelan said the decision was received well, only about five to ten people opposed it.

Village of Angola

“It was shocking that there was opposition,” Whelan said. “Because Halloween really is not a holiday.”

14-year-old Griffin Masullo started a petition to get trick-or-treating moved back to the 31. Right now, the petition has more than 100 signatures. Masullo said the village has to stop Halloween from being changed.

“I told him, Griffin, you want to come to my house on the real Halloween, I got candy,” Whelan said.

And Orchard Park Police Captain Patrick Fitzgerald said staying safe on the holiday is key, no matter what day of the week it falls.

“Trick-or-treat in neighborhoods you’re familiar with,” Captain Fitzgerald said. “Trick-or-reat to houses that you’re familiar with.”

Fitzgerald said kids should always be with an adult; adults should have a flashlight, and everyone should stay on the side of the road or a sidewalk. He said at the end of the night, parents should check all their kids' treats before they eat them.

“Any store-bought package treat that the packaging is tampered or partially removed should be discarded,” Captain Fitzgerald said.

The Village of Orchard Park moved their trick-or-treating back one hour, for traffic concerns, but the town doesn’t have a set time.

“There are a lot of parents who which Halloween wasn’t on a school night going into Monday,” Fitzgerald said. “But when it comes to the concerns for traffic, they’re really not there for us.”

“They’re all wired up on candy and they stay up later, so Saturday again makes sense,” Whelan said.