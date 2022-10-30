Trick-or-treaters are loading up early and The Elmwood Village Association is offering a safe way to do it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You could find candy up and down Elmwood Avenue Sunday afternoon. Dozens of children got a jump start on their Halloween trick-or-treating and said they had no plans of letting up.

From the candy, to the costumes and all the fun in between, there's a lot to love about the spookiest season of all. While many people go all out when it comes to gore, scares and all the spooky things, when it comes to children's safety, parents say that shouldn’t be so scary. That is why the Elmwood Village Association hosted a Safe Trick-or-Treat event for families.

"It's full daylight outside," said James Cichocki, Executive Director of the Elmwood Village Association. "They're going to reputable small businesses. So the parents can feel comfortable knowing that the kids are really well taken care of."

Businesses and homes from Forrest Avenue to West Ferry Street joined in on the fun so parents could enjoy a fear-free afternoon.

"It gives us an outlet to take the kids out rather than to go out at night when we're not even sure if it's safe anymore," said Alex Rios, dad of two.

"I feel better with them being somewhere and it's nice and sunny and it's a beautiful day," said Theresa Johnson, GiGi to three grandchildren.

The most beautiful day for Elmwood Village Association's first Trick-or-Treat event since the pandemic.

"This year is bigger and better than ever," said Chichocki. "We're partenering with the folks at Lafayette Presbyterian Church here on Elmwood Avenue. They've been terrific. So, in addition to safe trick-or-treat all up and down Elmwood, you've got this terrific fall festival that's going on right behind me."

Plenty of fun, treats and safety. Which is a win win for not just the children but the parents too.

"I mean there's nothing greater than that," said Rios. "You know spending time with my kids it's the number one, it's my number one treat. They get candy and I get to hang out with them."