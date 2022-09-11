Tribute concert in Lockport to honor woman who was killed in June bike crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Music is a powerful thing.

It has the power to bring people together, and help those people have special memories. On Saturday, the Kenan Center in Lockport hosted a special night for just that.

In June, Sara Rogers was killed on her bike in Buffalo. She was hit by a car on South Park Avenue. In her memory, her band, Girl Crush+ played some of her favorite songs with hundreds of people in attendance.

This was all part of the last music in the gardens for the Kenan Center. Their next event will take place indoors at the Taylor Theater on October 8.