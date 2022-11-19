Travel ban, state of emergency still in effect for parts of Buffalo, Southtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A travel ban remains in effect for a number of towns in Erie County, as the lake-effect snow event rages on.

As of 9 p.m., the following areas are still under a travel ban or advisory in Erie County.

These are the up to date travel bans and advisories as of 9pm pic.twitter.com/6MwXOnNmQb — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2022

All of Erie County, the city of Buffalo, the city of Lackawanna and the following towns and villages continue to have a state of emergency in effect:

There are State of Emergency declarations in the following municipalities pic.twitter.com/rj8R0joSQf — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2022

In a late evening press conference Friday night, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz continued to remind residents of the travel ban, noting that it is illegal to force employees to work in areas under a ban.

Reminder to all employers: if your business is in a driving ban area or your employees are located in a driving ban area, it is illegal to make them come into work. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2022

Over 300 tickets have been written by law enforcement, due to abandoned cars being left behind on streets and highways.

Poloncarz urged motorists to refrain from leaving their vehicles behind as it presents a blockade to ambulances and tow trucks attempting to make their way toward emergencies.

Abandoned, towed vehicles are currently going to the McKinley Mall lot.

A number of emergency shelters and warming centers are open, including: