Travel alerts across Western New York as winter weather impacts the region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter weather continues to impact the Western New York region and some travel alerts have been issued.

Early Monday the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services issued a travel advisory for all of Wyoming County due to blowing snow and limited visibility.

Later Monday, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office issued a "no unnecessary travel" recommendation for Orleans County that is effective until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Currently, we have snow and blowing snow producing low visibility, white outs and extremely dangerous conditions in some areas," the sheriff's office said in a release. "We are also expecting very high winds with dangerously low wind chill factors during this storm."

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place from 10 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. The advisory is for wind chill values that will be -20 degrees.

