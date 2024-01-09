Travel advisory issued for Erie County as high winds are expected to impact the region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a travel advisory for the county as high winds are expected to impact the region throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in place for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowksi said winds will gust 50 to 70 mph later Tuesday which will result in damage and power outages. You can find the latest weather information here.

The county provided some tips in preparation for the high winds which you can find below:

Road and Vehicle Safety:



If a stop light is out, treat it as a 4-way stop. Go through the intersection with caution.

Always assume power lines are live. NEVER drive over downed wires. If you are driving in an area with downed trees or utility poles, slow down, scan the road and stay away from any debris that may be caught in a downed wire.

Prevent Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning:



Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

Seek immediate medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

For more information: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/generator-safety

Always a good idea:

