Trash piles up in city neighborhood, city apologizes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Piles of garbage lined up nearly the entire block on Goembel Avenue in the City of Buffalo, and many neighbors say the trash has been out for a while.

One neighbor who wants to be anonymous says 11 people live with her, which generates a lot of garbage in one week.

"We had trash everywhere up and down in Walden all through this neighborhood, and I had three weeks' worth of trash that is crazy," she says.

The resident says having the trash not picked up for days is unusual.

"In all the winters I've been here for twelve years in all winters, this has never happened."

When speaking with the neighbor, sanitation workers finally arrived.

They weren't allowed to speak to 7 News reporter Yoselin Person on camera but told her the recent snowstorm was to blame for the delay.

The resident explains how she did her part calling the city to get rid of the trash.

"I called and told them I have trash that's literally piling up. Three weeks' worth of trash, and she's like 'Oh it has been spoken upon they're coming around to get it this and that the other' never came."

Other neighbors told me they're frustrated with the city not picking up their garbage on schedule.

The neighbor says she hopes in the future, something gets done.

"They need to get it together, they really do. We shouldn't live like this because out in Cheektowaga, their streets are clear, and their garbage is picked up."

Late Wednesday afternoon, city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge called 7 News reporter Yoselin Person saying the city apologies for the delay in garbage pick-up during the snowstorm.

He also advises anyone with similar issues to call 311, the city helpline.

