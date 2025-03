LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York staple, the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, is set to reopen in April!

You can enjoy movies under the stars with your favorite snacks as early as April 4 and 5.

In a social media post, the Transit Drive-In said to stay tuned for more updates this week.

You can find more information and look at the upcoming movie lineup online here.