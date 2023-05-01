Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Transit Drive-In releases 2023 'Retro Tuesdays' lineup

Transit Drive In
7 Eyewitness News Staff
The Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
Transit Drive In
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:36:34-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transit Drive-In has released its "Retro Tuesdays" lineup for the 2023 season.

"RETRO TUESDAYS AT THE #DRIVEIN ARE BACK! Get ready for 14 Weeks of Retro Double Features this summer," a Facebook post says.

Below you can find the lineup:

  • May 30 — Mean Girls (2004) with Clueless (1995)
  • June 6 — Forrest Gump (1994) with Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
  • June 13 — Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) with Step Brothers (2008)
  • June 20 — Field of Dreams (1989) with Bull Durham (1998)
  • June 27 — Jaws (1975) with Tremors (1990)
  • July 4 — Stand by Me (1986) with the Lost Boys (1987)
  • July 11— Dirty Dancing (1987) with Flashdance (1983)
  • July 18 — Pretty in Pink (1986) with Sixteen Candles (1984)
  • July 25 — The Breakfast Club (1985) with Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
  • August 1 — Scarface (1983) with Casino (1995)
  • August 8 — Shawshank Redemption (1994) with the Green Mile (1999)
  • August 15 — Goodfellas (1990) with Raging Bull (1980)
  • August 22 — Grease (1978) with Saturday Night Fever (1977)
  • August 29 — Full Metal Jacket (1987) with Apocalypse Now (1979)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up