Transit Drive-In releases 2023 'Retro Tuesdays' lineup

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transit Drive-In has released its "Retro Tuesdays" lineup for the 2023 season.
"RETRO TUESDAYS AT THE #DRIVEIN ARE BACK! Get ready for 14 Weeks of Retro Double Features this summer," a Facebook post says.
Below you can find the lineup:
- May 30 — Mean Girls (2004) with Clueless (1995)
- June 6 — Forrest Gump (1994) with Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- June 13 — Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) with Step Brothers (2008)
- June 20 — Field of Dreams (1989) with Bull Durham (1998)
- June 27 — Jaws (1975) with Tremors (1990)
- July 4 — Stand by Me (1986) with the Lost Boys (1987)
- July 11— Dirty Dancing (1987) with Flashdance (1983)
- July 18 — Pretty in Pink (1986) with Sixteen Candles (1984)
- July 25 — The Breakfast Club (1985) with Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- August 1 — Scarface (1983) with Casino (1995)
- August 8 — Shawshank Redemption (1994) with the Green Mile (1999)
- August 15 — Goodfellas (1990) with Raging Bull (1980)
- August 22 — Grease (1978) with Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- August 29 — Full Metal Jacket (1987) with Apocalypse Now (1979)