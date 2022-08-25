Transit Drive-In raises $6,500 for Olivia Newton-John Foundation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Hopelessly Devoted" fans of Olivia Newton-John raised over $6,500 for cancer research on Tuesday following the actress's death in August.

The Transit Drive-In held a special screening of Grease and donated 100% of all proceeds to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her honor.

In a Facebook statement, The Transit Drive-In said, "We are so grateful to have been able to contribute to carrying on Olivia Newton-John's mission of 'realizing a world without cancer.'"

Private donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund can be made here.