Transit Drive-in hosting fundraiser in honor of Olivia Newton-John

Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:06:14-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Transit Drive-in will host an Aug. 23 showing of "Grease" to remember singer and actress Olivia-Newton John, who passed away on Monday morning.

100% of the ticket sales will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation fund, an organization dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"Not only was Newton-John well known for her role as Sandy, but she was also a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the Drive-in said.

Newton-John passed away at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73.

Buffalo Strong: A Community United