Transformer fire leads to structure fire on Center Street in Lewiston

Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 30, 2022
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Center Street in Lewiston was closed Wednesday morning due to a structure fire.

The Lewiston Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a transformer fire at 746 Center Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly after the fire spread to the structure with flames coming from the front of the building.

Several fire companies responded to assist. The department said crews were able to make entry into the multiple businesses and the second-floor apartment but were later pulled out due to the unstable structure.

Crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and a portion of Center Street was closed as a result. It has since reopened.

The fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

