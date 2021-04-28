Transformer fire does $25,000 in damage to National Grid substation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a transformer to catch fire at a National Grid substation.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, the fire started around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Elm Street substation, near Michigan Avenue and East Eagle Street downtown.

A plume of black smoke was visible from across the city.

WKBW Smoke from a transformer fire at a National Grid substation in Buffalo was visible across the city.

Crews were able to keep it contained and monitor the fire until it burned itself out.

It did not lead to any major power outages and no one was hurt.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.