Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Transformer fire does $25,000 in damage to National Grid substation

items.[0].videoTitle
National Grid substation damaged in transformer fire
0427 TRANSFORMER FIRE 2.jpeg
0427 TRANSFORMER FIRE.jpeg
Posted at 2:25 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 02:33:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a transformer to catch fire at a National Grid substation.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, the fire started around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Elm Street substation, near Michigan Avenue and East Eagle Street downtown.

A plume of black smoke was visible from across the city.

0427 TRANSFORMER FIRE 3.PNG
Smoke from a transformer fire at a National Grid substation in Buffalo was visible across the city.

Crews were able to keep it contained and monitor the fire until it burned itself out.

It did not lead to any major power outages and no one was hurt.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma