BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make its return to KeyBank Center on December 21.

The 2021 winter tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group's landmark album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," the album that launched the group to superstardom.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and a portion of the proceeds benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of TSO.

Officials say all state and local regulations at the time of the show will be enforced.