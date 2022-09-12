Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22.

The tour will visit 60 cities across the country and kicks off on November 16. After 101 shows it will wrap up on December 30.

Here in Buffalo, there will be two shows on December 22. One show will be at 3 p.m. and the other will be at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or the KeyBank Center Box Office. Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A limited number of specially priced $39.95 (plus per order handling charge) tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.