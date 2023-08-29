Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2023 Christmas Tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rock out this holiday season with the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra! The group's "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" Tour is coming to Keybank Center on December 2nd for two shows.

TSO says they are pulling out all the stops to make sure this tour is their best.

The exclusive fan club presale opens on Thursday, September 7th. You have to register on Ticketmaster by Friday September 1st. The Fan Club presale offers a limited selection of tickets, at the front of the floor and side section. General on-sale starts Friday, September 15th.

The tour will also have a limited number of $39 tickets, available as a special offer from September 14th until September 22nd (or while supplies last).

You can find the full list of shows and a link to buy tickets by going to Trans-Siberian.com.

