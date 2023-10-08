Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Train strikes motor vehicle in Brocton

Crash
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 4:29 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 16:29:00-04

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sherriff's Office responded to a call on Munson Road in the Town of Portland on Sunday for reports of a collision between a train and a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found that a Norfolk Southern Train crashed into a vehicle after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign before crossing the train tracks at around 2:30 p.m.

37-year-old Shannon Burgun and a 12 year-old girl were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

Burgun was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!