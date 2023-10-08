Train strikes motor vehicle in Brocton

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sherriff's Office responded to a call on Munson Road in the Town of Portland on Sunday for reports of a collision between a train and a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said an investigation found that a Norfolk Southern Train crashed into a vehicle after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign before crossing the train tracks at around 2:30 p.m.

37-year-old Shannon Burgun and a 12 year-old girl were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

Burgun was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.