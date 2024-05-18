Train collides with vehicle in serious crash

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle Friday night.

The crash happened at around 8pm on the tracks near River Road and Felton.

Video shows a passenger vehicle crushed in front of the train.

According to a statement from Amtrak, the vehicle was obstructing the track and then came into contact with train 281, which was on its way to Niagara Falls from New York.

Amtrak also stated that there have been no reported injuries to the 21 passengers and crew members on board.

There is no confirmation at this time of injuries to occupants of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.