Train and toy show takes over Hamburg Fairgrounds

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's like Christmas all over in the southtowns.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society hosting its 30th annual Winter Train and Toy Show at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend.

The show featured model trains, collectible toys, dolls and miniatures, just to name a few.

There were also model railroad layouts and displays.

An organizer says this isn't just about trains and toys, but also an outreach to the public to preserve our railway heritage.

Buffalo was once the largest rail center in the Untied States.