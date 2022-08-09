Traffic information released for Def Leppard/Motley Crue and Metallica concerts at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the two concerts set for Highmark Stadium this week.

Wednesday will be "The Stadium Tour" featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Thursday will be Metallica with special guest Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Below you can find the traffic information released by the sheriff's office.

Wednesday

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1:00 p.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the concert;

Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the event, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 2:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Thursday

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the concert;

Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 4:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff's office said the times are subject to change by the event promoters.