Traffic information for Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The Bills will take on the Broncos at 1 p.m. and it will be Kids Day at the stadium.

You can find the traffic information below:

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

