Traffic information for Buffalo Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium

Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills take on the Steelers at 1 p.m. but all stadium lots will open at 9:00 a.m.

A section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. This section of the road will stay closed until after the game has finished.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic headed eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety.

More information on the stadium and parking can be found here.

