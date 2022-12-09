Watch Now
Traffic information for Bills vs. Jets game Sunday at Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New York Jets Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills take on the Jets at 1 p.m. but all stadium lots will open at 9 a.m.

A section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. This section of the road will stay closed until the game has finished.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic headed eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety.

More information on the stadium and parking can be found here.

