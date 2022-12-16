Traffic information for Bills vs. Dolphins game Saturday night at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Saturday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills take on the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. All stadium lots will open at 4:15 p.m.

A section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 3:15 p.m. This section of the road will remain closed until the game has finished.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic headed eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive will only travel westbound.

Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety.

In addition, the Erie County Sheriff's Office has released the following guidelines in preparation for the winter weather expected this weekend:

· Give yourself extra time to get to and from the game;

· Make sure you have a full tank of fuel;

· Slow down;

· Increase following distance;

· Remove all snow and ice from the vehicle;

· Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game;

· Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet;

· Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions.

More information on the stadium and parking can be found here.