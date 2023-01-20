Traffic information for Bills vs. Bengals matchup Sunday at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills will take on the Bengals at 3 p.m. All stadium lots will open at 11 a.m. Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety.

A section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 10 a.m. This section of the road will remain closed until the end of the game.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic heading eastbound at 5:30 p.m. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive will only travel westbound.

Mid County Drive, between Southwestern Boulevard and Milestrip, will be closed after the game.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office also encourages drivers to allow themselves enough time to arrive at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, since a couple inches of snow is expected. Plows will be clearing and treating the roads prior to the game.

More information on the stadium and parking can be found here.