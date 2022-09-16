Traffic info announced for Monday's Bills home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced traffic patterns for the Bills' home opener on Monday, Sept. 19.

A section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close to north and southbound traffic starting at 2:15 p.m. This section will remain closed until after the game is over. Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and bus and limo lots will be accessible from Route 20.

Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road) from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes with one-way traffic headed eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

All stadium lots will open at 3:15 p.m. and drivers can not park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

For a map of the stadium and its parking lots, you can visit the Bills' website.