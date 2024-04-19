Traffic changes for this weekend's Luke Combs concerts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This weekend, country singer Luke Combs is hosting back-to-back shows at Highmark Stadium.
If you're going, or driving around Orchard Park, there's some traffic changes to keep in mind.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close at 2p.m. on Friday and 1p.m. on Saturday. This section will remain closed until after the concert both days.
Route 20A (Big Tree Road)
- Prior to the conclusion of the concert, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium parking lots will open at 3p.m. on Friday. Early parking lots open at 2p.m. on Saturday, remaining lots open at 3p.m..
- Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA, and Lot 7, Lot 3 is CLOSED.
- The Bus and Limo Lot remains on the stadium's northside along Route 20.
- Lot 2-Preferred and 2-ADA are accessible from Route 20A.
- Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20A.