Traffic changes for this weekend's Luke Combs concerts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This weekend, country singer Luke Combs is hosting back-to-back shows at Highmark Stadium.

If you're going, or driving around Orchard Park, there's some traffic changes to keep in mind.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close at 2p.m. on Friday and 1p.m. on Saturday. This section will remain closed until after the concert both days.

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the concert, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

