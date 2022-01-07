Watch
Traffic Alert: Right lanes of southbound I-190 at the Grand Island Bridge blocked due to crash

Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 07, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crash on the I-190 southbound snarled traffic early Friday morning in Grand Island.

According to New York State Police Troop T, the accident happened around 5:00 a.m. at mile marker 15.5 — the foot of the south Grand Island Bridge.

State police said crews blocked the right lanes of traffic. Live cameras showed crews diverting traffic around the accident and back onto the bridge.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

