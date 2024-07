BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are large traffic delays in Buffalo Friday morning because of a crash on the New York State Thruway.

The accident was reported just after 9:15 a.m. on I-190 South between Exits 7 and 11.

Cameras appear to show a tractor-trailer flipped on its side blocking all lanes.

NIITEC

As of 10:15 a.m., emergency responders remain on the scene trying to move the truck out of the way.

No word how long it will be until the scene is cleared.