Tractor trailers, box trucks banned from using Buffalo Skyway due to anticipated high winds Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation has banned tractor trailers and box trucks from using the Buffalo Skyway on Saturday due to anticipated high winds.

On Friday, The New York State Thruway Authority issued a travel ban on empty tractor trailers beginning Saturday at noon due to the high winds.

The ban on tractor trailers and box trucks will begin at noon on Saturday and will be in effect until further notice.

The state transportation department says if you operate a tractor trailer or box truck, you should find an alternate route.