Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person hurt in a tractor-trailer rollover on the I-90

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW Staff
Crews work to clear tractor-trailer crash on the 90 eastbound
Crews work to clear tractor-trailer crash on the 90 eastbound
Tractor-trailer crash snarls morning traffic on I-90EB
Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:07:40-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: New York State Police say one person was hurt when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the I-90 eastbound.

The crash happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday causing backups for morning commuters in the area.

The left two lanes of traffic were blocked off as crews worked to clear the truck from the highway and clean up the crash site.

State police say the driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a lacerated arm. His condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources