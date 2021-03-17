One person hurt in a tractor-trailer rollover on the I-90

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: New York State Police say one person was hurt when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the I-90 eastbound.

The crash happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday causing backups for morning commuters in the area.

The left two lanes of traffic were blocked off as crews worked to clear the truck from the highway and clean up the crash site.

State police say the driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a lacerated arm. His condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.