Tractor-trailer driver injured in crash on I-90 in Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a tractor-trailer driver was injured in a crash on the I-90 in Blasdell around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a tractor-trailer driver was traveling east on the I-90 near Milestrip Road in heavy traffic and was allegedly following a flatbed trailer to closely and rear-ended it.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was air lifted to ECMC to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury and issued a traffic ticket. A dog in the tractor-trailer was killed. The driver of the flatbed trailer was not injured.