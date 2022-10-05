Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tractor-trailer driver injured in crash on I-90 in Blasdell

90 crash web.jpg
WKBW
90 crash web.jpg
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 13:41:35-04

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a tractor-trailer driver was injured in a crash on the I-90 in Blasdell around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a tractor-trailer driver was traveling east on the I-90 near Milestrip Road in heavy traffic and was allegedly following a flatbed trailer to closely and rear-ended it.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was air lifted to ECMC to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury and issued a traffic ticket. A dog in the tractor-trailer was killed. The driver of the flatbed trailer was not injured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United