Tractor trailer crashes into Monroe Tractor on Genesee Street

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y — Three people were injured and a tractor-trailer struck a building following an accident on Genesee Street Monday evening.

According to Cheektowaga Police, a car traveling westbound failed to yield when turning into an apartment complex and was struck by a tractor-trailer. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to leave the road and crash into Monroe Tractor, located at 5035 Genesee St.

Police say the male drivers of the car and the tractor-trailer were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old passenger in the tractor-trailer was taken to O'Shei Chindren's Hospital for minor injuries.

A portion of Genesee Street was closed for a few hours while law enforcement conducted their investigation, but the street is back open.

The driver of the car was issued a summons for failure to yield and an unsafe lane change.