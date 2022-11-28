Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tractor Trailer crash snarls holiday traffic on Thruway

Semi blocked four lanes of traffic for hours
amazon.jpeg
wkbw
amazon.jpeg
Posted at 8:50 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 20:50:03-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A crash tied up holiday traffic on the Thruway for hours.

New York State Police say an Amazon tractor trailer jack-knifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-90.

This happened just before 1 pm between the I-190 interchange and the exit to the 400 Expressway in West Seneca.

Traffic was backed up for miles at one point, as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the highway.

At this point we don't know if any other vehicles were involved.

Troopers tell us there are no injuries to report.

Right now traffic is once again flowing along that section of the Thruway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills