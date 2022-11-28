Tractor Trailer crash snarls holiday traffic on Thruway

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A crash tied up holiday traffic on the Thruway for hours.

New York State Police say an Amazon tractor trailer jack-knifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-90.

This happened just before 1 pm between the I-190 interchange and the exit to the 400 Expressway in West Seneca.

Traffic was backed up for miles at one point, as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the highway.

At this point we don't know if any other vehicles were involved.

Troopers tell us there are no injuries to report.

Right now traffic is once again flowing along that section of the Thruway.