BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a tractor-trailer crash caused delays on the I-190 south near the South Ogden Street exit around 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a fuel tank ruptured in the crash and all lanes were blocked. Traffic was passing on the shoulder. No injuries were reported.

NITTEC traffic camera showed backups on the I-190 all the way to the area of the Hamburg Street exit.

Around 5:30 p.m. NITTEC announced the incident was cleared.