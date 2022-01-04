Tractor trailer crash closes ramps onto I-90 westbound in Cheektowaga early Tuesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tractor trailer crash closed the westbound ramps of I-90 at Walden Avenue early Tuesday morning.

New York State police said the truck overturned as it was attempting to drive onto I-90 westbound from Walden Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both the westbound entrance ramp onto the 90 and the westbound exit ramp from the 90 were closed so crews could clean up the scene. Eastbound traffic was not impacted.

Police say the driver was taken to Mercy Hospital with head and hip pain. The truck was hauling scrap metal and no fuel leaked in the crash.

The ramp reopened around 9:15 a.m.