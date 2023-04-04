Watch Now
Tractor-trailer carrying cattle overturns on I-86 in Allegany County

Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 15:09:49-04

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Angelica Fire and Rescue announced that it assisted New York State police with traffic control around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying cattle overturned on I-86 in the Town of West Almond.

Angelica Fire said the tractor-trailer went off the roadway and overturned in the median and some of the cows were able to escape due to damage to the trailer. One of the cows was struck by another tractor-trailer about a mile east of the original incident.

"We ended up shutting down the westbound lane at the West Almond exit for hours not only for the tractor trailer recovery being done by Enchanted Mountain Recovery, but also so we could eventually locate and herd the cows east off the West Almond exit," a Facebook post says.

The road was closed until around 9:15 a.m. and Angelica Fire said units were back in service around 9:45 a.m.

The post did not say if the driver was injured and did not provide information on the cow that was struck.

