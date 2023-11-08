Tracking the results of the races for four Buffalo Common Council seats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were four Buffalo Common Council seats up for grabs on election night. Below you'll find the latest results for each of the races.

Ellicott District

Democrat Leah Halton-Pope faced off against Independent Michael Chapman for the seat that was left vacant by Darius Pridgen's departure. According to unofficial results on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 94% of precincts reporting, Halton-Pope has 78.96% (2,958) of the vote and Chapman has 19.89% (745) of the vote. There were an additional 43 write-in votes.

Lovejoy District

Democratic incumbent Bryan Bollman faced off against Republican candidate David McElroy for the seat. According to unofficial results on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 94% of precincts reporting, Bollman has 72.81% (1,802) of the vote and McElroy has 25.98% (643) of the vote. There were an additional 30 write-in votes.

Masten District

Democrat Zeneta Everhart faced off against Murray Holman for the seat that was left vacant by Ulysees Wingo's departure. According to unofficial results on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 79% of precincts reporting, Everhart has 89.08% (2,275) of the vote and Holman has 9.16% (234) of the vote. There were an additional 45 write-in votes.

University District

Democratic incumbent Rasheed Wyatt faced off against Kathryn Franco for the seat. According to unofficial results on the Erie County Board of Elections website, with 92% of precincts reporting, Wyatt has 81.55% (2,626) of the vote and Franco has 17.76% (572) of the vote. There were an additional 22 write-in votes.

In the Delaware, Fillmore, Niagara, North, and South Districts the incumbents ran unopposed.