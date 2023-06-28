Tracking the results of the Democratic primary for Niagara Falls mayor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections website, incumbent mayor Rob Restaino has won the Democratic primary for Niagara Falls mayor.

WKBW

He faced off against Glenn Choolokian and Demetreus Nix. According to the unofficial results, Restaino won with 45% of the vote (1,323) over Choolokian with 35% of the vote (1,009) and Nix with 20% of the vote (581).

Restaino, who was born and raised in Niagara Falls, earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo and has had a legal and judicial career in Erie and Niagara counties since 1986.

He became mayor of Niagara Falls in 2020 when he defeated Choolokian, Seth Piccirillo, and Jeffrey Elder. His campaign website says, "Join Bob as he strives to continue to restore hope and opportunity to the citizens of our City."