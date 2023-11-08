Tracking the race for Town of Evans supervisor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to unofficial results on the Erie County Board of Elections website, Democratic candidate Ray Ashton has won the race for Town of Evans supervisor.

Ray Ashton for Evans Supervisor campaign

Ashton faced off against Republican candidate and retired Evans Police Lieutenant Mike Masullo. According to the unofficial results, with 100% of precincts reporting, Ashton won with 60.24% (2,991) of the vote over Masullo with 39.50% (1,961). There were an additional 13 write-in votes.

According to Ashton's campaign website, he is the former Department of Public Works General Crew Chief/Superintendent of Highways, Parks and Water Department in the Village of Angola. He is also a former Officer in Charge for the Village of North Collins and is still a part-time Patrolman for the Town of Brant.

Ashton's opponent, Masullo, was accused of making a threat against an Evans police officer during an incident caught on body cam in October.