Tracking the race for the mayor of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections website, incumbent Rob Restaino has won the race for Niagara Falls mayor.

Rob Restaino for Niagara Falls Mayor campaign

Restaino faced off against Republican Carl Cain and Demetrius Nix. According to the unofficial results, with 100% of precincts reporting, Restaino won with 48.39% (3,455) of the vote over Cain with 45.56% (3,253) and Nix with 3.87% (276). There were an additional 156 write-in votes.

He was born and raised in Niagara Falls and became the city's mayor in 2020.