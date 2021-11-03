Tracking the number of turkeys donated at Rock Out Hunger 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 16th year in a row, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock is camping out for one week in a trailer, collecting donations for FeedMore WNY.

The trailer is parked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and will be there until November 9 at 10 a.m.

Rock Out Hunger, which usually wraps up the week before Thanksgiving, collected more than 2,300 turkeys and raised more than $53,000 last year.

Through the first night of Rock Out Hunger 2021, 43 turkeys have been donated.

In addition to Thanksgiving turkeys and cash donations, FeedMore WNY has the most need for the following:

shelf-stable proteins (canned tuna, peanut butter, canned chicken)

Low sodium canned vegetables

Low sugar canned fruit

Whole wheat pasta and rice

You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.

7ABC is proud to sponsor Operation: Rock Out Hunger with Kaleida Health and 97 Rock.