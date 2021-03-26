Tracking power outages throughout Western New York Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High winds rumbled through Western New York Friday causing damage and power outages.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday NYSEG reported over 25,000 were without power across the region with over 22,000 of those in Erie County. You can track NYSEG outages and approximate restoration times here.

As of the same time Friday National Grid reported over 18,000 were without power across the region with over 12,000 of those in Erie County. You can track National Grid outages and approximate restoration times here.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 4 p.m. Friday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 p.m. Friday for Allegany, and Potter and McKean in Pennsylvania.