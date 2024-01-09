Tracking power outages across Western New York as high winds blow through the region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High winds will impact the Western New York region throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in place for all of WNY through 4 a.m. Wednesday. 7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowksi said winds will gust 50 to 70 mph which will result in damage and power outages. A 70 mph gust was recorded this afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. You can find the latest weather information here.

The New York State Thruway Authority has temporarily reduced the speed limit between exits 50 and the Pennsylvania state line, and on the I-190 between exit 1 and exit 21, to 45 miles per hour.

You can find the latest power outage information at the links below:



WKBW Winds brought down this tree in the Fredonia/Dunkirk area.

In addition, you can find safety tips from NYSEG here and from National Grid here.